Wendy's denies rumor about supporting Trump re-election circulating on social media

Wendy's denied a social media rumor that the fast-food chain was supporting President Trump's re-election in a Wednesday tweet.

Continue Reading Below

The hashtag #WendysIsOverParty was trending Tuesday on Twitter after it was reported that James Bodenstedt, CEO of Muy! Companies, which operates a number of fast-food restaurants including Wendy's, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Trump 2020 campaign since January 2019.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN: SNAPCHAT 'TRYING TO RIG' 2020 ELECTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 22.18 +0.24 +1.09%

"We never have and will never contribute to a presidential campaign," Wendy's tweeted from the brand's account Wednesday in response to a tweet asking the company if it would "speak out" about accusations of donating to the campaign. "For the record our CEO has always kept that same energy too. Facts."

The user's question regarding the rumor was posted as a reply to another tweet from Wendy's expressing support for the black community in the wake of George Floyd's death.

LEBRON, OTHERS RIP DREW BREES FOR OPPOSING NFL ANTHEM KNEELING PROTESTS

"Our voice would be nothing without Black culture," the company tweeted. "Right now, a lot of people are hurting because of blatant racism against Black people. Their voices need to be heard. Period."

Wendy's added that it is donating $500,000 "to support social justice, the youth and education in the Black community starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we'll have receipts," but the company recognizes that it has "a lot more to do than a donation."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Olive Garden also recently responded to social media rumors that the Italian restaurant chain donated to the Trump re-election campaign.

"We don't know where this information came from, but it is incorrect," Olive Garden's official Twitter account wrote Tuesday in response to a meme that circulated the rumor. "Our company does not donate to presidential candidates."

The responses come as more and more corporate giants from Twitter, Netflix, AT&T, Apple and even major sports teams speak out about political and social issues like #BlackLivesMatter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS