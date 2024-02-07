Expand / Collapse search
Domino's Pizza introduces Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl deal, offers family-sized feast for $19.89

The price of the deal is a nod to Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis Kelce

Domino's Pizza is offering a massive deal for football fans to enjoy ahead of the Super Bowl.

Calling it a "Perfect Combo", the deal includes two medium one-topping pizzas, a two-liter bottle of Coke, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and 16 Parmesan Bread Bites for sum that's under $20.

The price of the deal is $19.89, a nod to the 2014 album by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began dating earlier this football season.

The Chiefs will be playing against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Two Domino's pizza with soda, garlic bites and cinnamon twists

The "Perfect Combo" the deal includes two medium one-topping pizzas, a two-liter bottle of Coke, Cinnamon Bread Twists and Parmesan Bread Bites. (Domino's Pizza via PR Newswire / Fox News)

Pizza fans can snag the deal using promo code 1387 – another nod to the Grammy-winning singer's lucky number and Kelce's jersey number.

In a Monday press release, Domino's explained that the Super Bowl was one of its five busiest delivery days of the year.

Split image of Taylor Swift and Domino's logo

The price of Domino's deal, $19.89, a nod to an album by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. (Getty Images / Reuters / Getty Images)

"Domino's typically sells over two million pizzas on game day – about 44% more than on a normal Sunday," the pizza chain said. "The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni."

"While Domino's stores throughout Kansas City and San Francisco will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night."

Domino's Pizza store exteriors

A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018.  (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The offer is available from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11 at participating locations.

"Domino's stores are gearing up across the country to prepare great food on one [of] our busiest days of the year," Domino's chief restaurant officer Frank Garrido said in a statement.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. ( Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There are few occasions better than this one for us to serve up all of Domino's favorites to gatherings across the nation, especially at such a great value. You know we love the pizza, and you love the game!"