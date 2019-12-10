Domino's rolls out GPS delivery nationwide

The world’s biggest pizza chain is delivering on a promise it made to customers earlier this year: GPS delivery tracking.

Continue Reading Below

Domino’s customers across the nation will now be able to follow the progress of their pizza delivery as the chain rolls out the technology to stores across the nation, marking its latest move to increase delivery efficiency.

“We know that customers love Domino’s Tracker and the ability to monitor their orders in the store. Now they will also be able to watch their orders on the way to their house with our delivery tracker,” said Dennis Maloney, Domino’s senior vice president and chief digital officer.

The GPS tracker will allow customers that have GPS delivery tracking capabilities to see the location of their order on an interactive map. The map will be located on their order confirmation page on the company's website or the Domino's app. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an estimated delivery time. They can also choose to receive text notifications that let them know when their order is on its way, when its two minutes away and when it is officially at their doorstep.

DOMINO'S LAUNCHES E-BIKE PIZZA DELIVERY PROGRAM TO COMPETE WITH RIVALS

The Michigan-based company, which sells an average of 3 million pizzas a day, announced in April it was piloting a test of GPS driver tracking in 27 corporate-owned stores throughout Phoenix.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINOS PIZZA INC 284.74 -1.64 -0.57%

The tracker will allow store managers to view where their delivery driver is on the road, which would make in-store logistics easier, Domino's said.

“Customers are not the only ones who love the technology – store managers and delivery experts do as well because of the transparency it provides and how it improves the delivery experience for everyone," Maloney said.

A quarter of its stores will allow for this type of technology by the end of the year, while a “significant portion” of stores are expected to have it in 2020. The company did not specify when in 2020 the technology would be implemented in those stores.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The rollout comes just months after the company announced new partnerships that will help it increase its overall delivery efficiency.

In August, the company announced plans to partner with Rad Power Bikes, North America’s largest e-bike brand. The pizza giant stated that bikes are “often a better solution to traffic congestion and parking challenges” and that stores in which e-bikes were tested “saw improvements in overall delivery and service.”

DOMINO’S PIZZA PIE TO BE DELIVERED USING ROBOTIC VEHICLE

A few months prior, the company announced it was partnering with Silicon Valley startup Nuro to start delivering pizza using robots in the Houston area later this year to get customers their orders even faster.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE