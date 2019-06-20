Domino’s pizza pie to be delivered using robotic vehicle

Domino’s is partnering with Silicon Valley startup Nuro to start delivering pizza using robots in the Houston area later this year.

Nuro, the self-driving delivery company, is testing autonomous delivery with Domino’s to ensure your pizza arrives in under 30 minutes.

“This is one of the reasons we and Domino’s are so excited to work together. We want to make that [delivery time] even shorter,” Nuro President Dave Ferguson said during interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Thursday.

The pilot program is in the development stages and the self-driving robot delivery is not expected to be an extra cost to the consumer, Ferguson said.

“It does currently cost a little bit more to run this service than the existing sort of a manual, human driver,” he said.

Nuro's driverless R2 pizza car looks like an avant-garde handbag that operates on public roads along with other vehicles. The first generation robot travels at a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour, Ferguson said.

“The goal is, as we scale it, we want to make this drastically more efficient and more cost effective to operate than human driven vehicles.”

Nuro is the self-driving delivery company that was started by two Google veterans in 2016. The company has also partnered with Kroger to deliver groceries in the Scottsdale, Arizona area.