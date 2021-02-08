Dolly Parton launches own perfume line during Super Bowl

Dolly Parton launched the first ad for her new perfume during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Continue Reading Below

The 75-year-old country music icon revealed it's called, “Dolly – Scent From Above," and partnered with Squarespace for the commercial. The ad was a play on her famous song "9 to 5."

"Work #5to9 on your passion projects with the help of @squarespace! Visit the link in my bio and tune in to the #SuperBowl this Sunday #ad (sic)," Parton wrote on social media.

Parton called her perfume line a passion project until she partnered with Edge Beauty to make it happen.

DOLLY PARTON RE-RECORDS '9 TO 5' FOR UPCOMING SUPER BOWL AD

Parton previously told WWD that "fragrance has always played a major role in my life" so

"We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin. So we’re working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value," Steve Mormoris, chief executive officer of Edge Beauty told WWD.

"We firmly believe that Dolly Parton is at the center of American culture and that she crosses political divides, generations, emotional sensibilities, gender, and we believe she’s the true nucleus of American culture today,” Mormoris added. “She’s someone without pretense, she’s a self-made woman, she’s incredibly generous, and she’s beautiful. As a marketer, she also has a great understanding of how to reach her fans."

DOLLY PARTON EYES PLAYBOY COVER FOR 75TH BIRTHDAY

Parton announced on her website that the full-size bottle hits shelves in July but you can currently purchase $10 samples.

In an accompanying statement, Parton revealed, "Having my own perfume has always been a dream of mine. For as long as I can remember, people have commented on my scent. "What are you wearing?", "What is that fantastic smell?," and "Where can I get it?" are all questions I have heard daily for more years than I can remember."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The truth is, I have been blending my own scent for years. It’s a combination of bath oils, powders and perfumes that have become my “signature” and is known everywhere I go. It's time for me to share this with you. I hope you enjoy!" she concluded.