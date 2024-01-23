Dolly Parton introduces new baking, grocery items inspired by 'comfort cuisine,' Southern cooking

Work a 9 to 5? Dolly Parton's baking mixes may be for you.

The legendary country singer-songwriter recently entered a contract with Conagra Brands, the company that owns Duncan Hines, to launch easy-to-bake cake and muffin mixes.

According to Conagra, the line-up will also include frozen and refrigerated foods, in addition to snack items "inspired by down-home comfort cuisine."

The new products will start appearing on grocery store shelves this month. The collection includes chocolate cake mix, yellow cake mix, cinnamon crumb cake mix, blueberry muffin mix and banana nut muffin mix.

A special Dolly Parton-branded buttermilk pancake mix will also hit grocery stores later this winter. Frozen items are expected later in 2024.

"I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra and I'm thrilled we're going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store," Dolly Parton said in a press release.

"We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family's favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!"

"This unprecedented partnership with Dolly Parton gives us an incredible opportunity to further cement Conagra Brands in our established categories, while authentically positioning us for tremendous growth in new ones including Southern cooking and comfort food," Conagra Brands Chief Operating Officer Tom McGough said in a statement.

For hardcore Dolly Parton fans, Conagra is also introducing a limited-edition "Bake Like a Rockstar" baking kit. The kit includes chocolate cake mix, blueberry muffin mix, cinnamon crumb cake mix and chocolate buttercream frosting.

The baking kit will start selling online on January 24 and can be purchased for $40. More information about the products can be found at www.bakingwithdolly.com.