Universal Studios to present post-coronavirus reopening plans for Florida theme park

Major theme parks in Florida will begin presenting their plans for reopening after being closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Universal Studios will present its reopening plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, a spokesperson for Orange County confirmed to FOX Business.

Universal -- owned by Comcast -- will be the first major theme park to present to the task force.

The Walt Disney Co. and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. will present their plans “on another date,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

“Theme parks (big and small) need County leadership’s endorsement before being submitted to Governor DeSantis’s office to be considered for reopening,” the spokesperson said.

Universal, Disney and SeaWorld did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that theme parks would be able to present their plans to reopen, according to a report from Bloomberg.

However, later that day, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it is unlikely the theme parks will be reopening until June or later, Bloomberg reported.

According to the business website, Disney and Universal have already reopened their shopping centers in Florida with coronavirus-protection measures in place.

