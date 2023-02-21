Disney shuts down Aerosmith roller coaster temporarily to refurbish the ride

Visitors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida are unable to ride the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith starting Tuesday.

That’s because the popular rock-themed ride featuring "super-stretch limo" roller coaster cars has now closed its doors temporarily so workers can refurbish it, according to the Disney World website. The refurbishment comes as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster approaches the 24th anniversary of its initial opening in July 1999.

DISNEY WORKERS REBEL AGAINST RETURN TO OFFICE MANDATE

Its reopening is expected during the summer, Disney said.

The roller coaster "accelerates guests from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds" as it "lets guests rock out to Aerosmith tunes," according to a 2019 blog post about the ride. It has two rollover loops and one corkscrew included in its indoor track.

Disney has been making changes to other areas and rides at its domestic parks.

DISNEY'S SPLASH MOUNTAIN RIDE WATER SELLS ON EBAY FOR THOUSANDS FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF BELOVED RIDE

The closure of the Splash Mountain ride happened last month, making way for the company to start overhauling it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride’s new theme stems from the "The Princess and the Frog" movie that came out about 14 years ago.

The company revealed Monday that the opening of a "Big Hero 6"-themed area called San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park will happen in the summer. It will take the place of the Pacific Wharf.

FLORIDA BILL REVOKING DISNEY'S SELF-GOVERNING STATUS HEADS TO DESANTIS' DESK

Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment generated $28.7 billion for fiscal year 2022. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the segment’s revenue was $8.74 billion, of which nearly 70% came from domestic parks and experiences, according to the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 102.09 -3.13 -2.97%

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.