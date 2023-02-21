Expand / Collapse search
Disney shuts down Aerosmith roller coaster temporarily to refurbish the ride

The attraction's operations are slated to resume in the summertime

Visitors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida are unable to ride the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith starting Tuesday.

That’s because the popular rock-themed ride featuring "super-stretch limo" roller coaster cars has now closed its doors temporarily so workers can refurbish it, according to the Disney World website. The refurbishment comes as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster approaches the 24th anniversary of its initial opening in July 1999. 

Its reopening is expected during the summer, Disney said.

Walt Disney World in Orlando

The entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando on March 16, 2020. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The roller coaster "accelerates guests from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds" as it "lets guests rock out to Aerosmith tunes," according to a 2019 blog post about the ride. It has two rollover loops and one corkscrew included in its indoor track.

Disney has been making changes to other areas and rides at its domestic parks

The closure of the Splash Mountain ride happened last month, making way for the company to start overhauling it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride’s new theme stems from the "The Princess and the Frog" movie that came out about 14 years ago.

Disney dreamers

Rose "Rosie" Warfield participates in the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort on March 5, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Al Bello/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy / Getty Images)

 The company revealed Monday that the opening of a "Big Hero 6"-themed area called San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park will happen in the summer. It will take the place of the Pacific Wharf.

The Walt Disney Company logo on floor of NYSE

The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File / AP Images)

Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment generated $28.7 billion for fiscal year 2022. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the segment’s revenue was $8.74 billion, of which nearly 70% came from domestic parks and experiences, according to the company.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.