Disney California Adventure Park in San Fransokyo area slated to open this summer

The Walt Disney Company offered more information Monday on when the "Big Hero 6"-themed area planned for Disney California Adventure Park is expected to open.

In a Disney Parks Blog post, the company said the opening of the forthcoming San Fransokyo Square area will take place in the summer. The area, named after the fictional city in 2014 animated film "Big Hero 6," mashes up iconic aspects of San Francisco and Tokyo, according to the entertainment giant.

FANS REJOICE AFTER TIM ALLEN ANNOUNCES RETURN TO ‘TOY STORY,’ FOLLOWING DISNEY'S WORK ‘LIGHTYEAR’ MOVIE

Visitors will be able to run into the "lovable, personal companion robot" character from the movie. Those meetings will happen at the southern end of the new area near a converted warehouse, Disney said.

Food available in San Fransokyo Square will include "familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections," according to the post. There will also be a Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria that "draws inspiration from its tri-cultural influences with signage in English, Japanese and Spanish" and a beer garden.

Disney said the "Big Hero 6"-themed area will have a "San Fransokyo Gate Bridge" and a "floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery."

DISNEY PROXY FIGHT OVER FOR IGER, NELSON PELTZ CLAIMS VICTORY

The additional details about San Fransokyo come five months after the entertainment giant unveiled plans at the D23 Expo 2022 to turn the current Pacific Wharf into the new attraction. Disney said that while they’re changing the Pacific Wharf, people will be able to dine at the eating spots there.

Earlier in February, while speaking on the company’s earnings call, CEO Bob Iger revealed Disney would be "bringing an exciting ‘Avatar’ experience" to Disneyland in the future. Further information on that attraction would come "very soon," he said at the time.

DISNEY'S FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONTAIN SOME NOTABLE ELEMENTS

Iger also said Disney’s parks "had an outstanding quarter in Q1."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 105.22 -0.61 -0.58%

The company’s parks, experiences and products segment generated $8.74 billion in first-quarter revenue, a 21% jump year-over-year. Of that revenue figure, domestic parks and experiences accounted for about $6.07 billion, according to Disney’s earnings release.