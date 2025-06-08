Disney celebrates major milestone while showcasing impact on US economy

Disneyland Park is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and the company that started the magic is sharing details about its economic impact in the U.S.

Disney parks coast-to-coast generate nearly $67 billion annually and support more than 400,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new report prepared by Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.

"Disney defines the themed entertainment business in America, and our presence is felt across the country," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in a statement. "Our destinations create economies far beyond the gates of our parks, and when we invest in the groundbreaking experiences that only Disney can deliver, growth follows."

In central Florida, that means one out of every eight jobs can be attributed to Disney, the company said. Statewide, one out of every 32 jobs.

DISNEY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE DATE FOR ICONIC FRONTIERLAND ATTRACTION

The Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California are the No. 1 and No. 2 most-visited theme parks in the world, Disney said.

With the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration came a slew of new entertainment offerings, including daytime and nighttime parades, fireworks, projections and waterworks.

DISNEY WORLD MAKES SUMMER VISITS EASIER FOR FAMILIES WITH NEW WAYS TO ESCAPE THE HEAT

Image 1 of 4

For Susana Tubert, Disney live entertainment creative director, success is not measured just by dollars, but feelings.

"I've always said that the measure of success of the show is measured by the number of ‘aww’ in the audience," Tubert told FOX Business. "We hear those moments, we see the tears in people's eyes when they recognize elements on this projection, and then we see people just dancing, right, when the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade goes down the performance corridor."

SPIRIT OF SERVICE LIVES ON 70 YEARS AFTER VETERANS BUILT ORIGINAL DISNEY PARK

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 113.90 +1.37 +1.22%

Despite seven decades of theme park history, Disney says it is just getting started, with $30 billion in investments coming to both U.S. resorts by 2033.

"As we celebrate 70 incredible years in Southern California, we are deeply proud of the lasting impact Disneyland Resort has made – creating thousands of jobs, fueling the local economy and welcoming the world to this extraordinary region," Thomas Mazloum, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement.

NEARLY 50 MAKE-A-WISH FAMILIES BECOME ROYALTY AT WALT DISNEY WORLD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"And we’re just getting started – the decades ahead hold even greater promise, and we look forward to growing, evolving and contributing more to the community we call home," he concluded.