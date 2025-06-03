Disney announces closure date for iconic Frontierland attractions

Fans of present-day Frontierland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom have 33 days left to enjoy it.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will close on July 7 as Disney Imagineers prepare to transform the attractions' area into "Piston Peak National Park."

The attraction's theme is set in the Disney and Pixar "Cars" universe.

"Imagine an awe-inspiring wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, roaring rivers and impressive geysers," the Disney Parks Blog said. "While fictional, Piston Peak is inspired by the Rocky Mountain area and the history and iconic sights of the American Frontier and its national parks."

Details about the off-road vehicles coming to the nearly 54-year-old theme park were released back in March.

"I like that they’re incorporating the river & adding new water features to keep the same vibe," one Facebook user wrote once WDW News Today shared the news.

Others are not looking forward to the changes.

"No thanks," one man wrote in response to WDW News Today's post. "I would rather have RoA."

Along with the changes coming to Frontierland, Imagineers are preparing to construct the first-ever land inspired by Disney villains, complete with "two major attractions, dining and shopping all on an incredibly twisted grand scale," the Disney Parks Blog said.

Walt Disney World is currently offering specials during its "Cool Kid Summer," and Magic Kingdom is debuting a new nighttime parade called "Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away" on July 20.