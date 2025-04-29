Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Nearly 50 Make-A-Wish families become royalty at Walt Disney World

Once Upon A Wish Party taking place on World Wish Day

close
Disney discusses what goes into such a massive wish-granting event happening over two days and being an integral partner to Make-A-Wish. video

Walt Disney World hosts Once Upon A Wish Party for nearly 50 families

Disney discusses what goes into such a massive wish-granting event happening over two days and being an integral partner to Make-A-Wish.

Walt Disney World is currently hosting one of its largest Make-A-Wish events ever, the Once Upon A Wish Party.

Nearly 50 Make-A-Wish families are taking part in the two-day adventure that took more than 500 cast members to bring to life.

"It's an incredible feeling to be a part of a company with a long legacy of giving back and making a difference," Tajiana Ancora-Brown, the director of external affairs at Walt Disney World, told FOX Business.

Pictures of the arrival day show the guests, all girls, being fitted in princess gowns and meeting some of their favorite Disney characters following a red-carpet arrival.

ALASKA AIRLINES UNVEILS NEW DISNEY-THEMED AIRCRAFT

close
Videos capture the raw reactions from little girls who learned that they and their families were traveling to Florida, where Disney is treating them like royalty. video

Make-A-Wish kids react to invitation to Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World

Videos capture the raw reactions from little girls who learned that they and their families were traveling to Florida, where Disney is treating them like royalty.

They then got to have a pajama party with some of Disney's beloved characters and watch a fireworks show. 

Wish kids are spending Tuesday meeting characters prior to their makeover session ahead of the Royal Ball, where they will officially be crowned Disney royalty.

Image 1 of 3

Disney cast members prepare princess gowns for the nearly 50 little girls attending the Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World on April 28-29, 2025. | Fox News

"Once Upon A Wish Party is the result of hundreds of Disney WishMakers stepping up to create a truly life-changing experience for wish kids who love Disney Princesses and their families," Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said in a statement.

"We continue to see Disney find new and creative ways to deliver hope and happiness to families when it’s needed most, and we are so grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing this two-day adventure to life," she said. 

DISNEY OFFERS KIDS FREE DINING WITH PURCHASE OF ADULT DINING PLAN IN 2026, COMBINABLE WITH PROMOS

Image 1 of 3

Once Upon A Wish Party participants were welcome at Walt Disney World with a red carpet. | Fox News

Tuesday is World Wish Day, and the party kicked off Disney's Week of Wishes across Disney Experiences worldwide. 

Over the course of 45 years of partnership, 165,000 Disney wishes have been granted. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 90.16 -0.12 -0.13%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"As the largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, Disney grants a wish every hour of every day," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in a statement. "It’s a special privilege to help families make joyful new memories when they need it most. Only Disney creates this kind of optimism and happiness."