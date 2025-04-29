Nearly 50 Make-A-Wish families become royalty at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is currently hosting one of its largest Make-A-Wish events ever, the Once Upon A Wish Party.

Nearly 50 Make-A-Wish families are taking part in the two-day adventure that took more than 500 cast members to bring to life.

"It's an incredible feeling to be a part of a company with a long legacy of giving back and making a difference," Tajiana Ancora-Brown, the director of external affairs at Walt Disney World, told FOX Business.

Pictures of the arrival day show the guests, all girls, being fitted in princess gowns and meeting some of their favorite Disney characters following a red-carpet arrival.

They then got to have a pajama party with some of Disney's beloved characters and watch a fireworks show.

Wish kids are spending Tuesday meeting characters prior to their makeover session ahead of the Royal Ball, where they will officially be crowned Disney royalty.

"Once Upon A Wish Party is the result of hundreds of Disney WishMakers stepping up to create a truly life-changing experience for wish kids who love Disney Princesses and their families," Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said in a statement.

"We continue to see Disney find new and creative ways to deliver hope and happiness to families when it’s needed most, and we are so grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing this two-day adventure to life," she said.

Tuesday is World Wish Day, and the party kicked off Disney's Week of Wishes across Disney Experiences worldwide.

Over the course of 45 years of partnership, 165,000 Disney wishes have been granted.

"As the largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, Disney grants a wish every hour of every day," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said in a statement. "It’s a special privilege to help families make joyful new memories when they need it most. Only Disney creates this kind of optimism and happiness."