Disney World makes summer visits easier for families with new ways to escape the heat

Walt Disney World is offering families ways to beat the heat this summer with two new shows and limited-time offerings.

The busy travel season when most kids are out of school brings some harsh weather for the central Florida parks, where the sweltering temperatures can take over early in the day, followed by complete washouts due to storms in the afternoons.

In response, Disney has introduced "Cool Kid Summer." Each of the four parks has its own guide map to lead families to attractions, interactive experiences and necessities – such as stroller and locker rentals, water refill stations and baby care centers.

"As a mom, I love it because I can bring my kids, and it's gonna be a different experience each and every single time, and they're not gonna get bored of it," Katrina Mena Rick, Disney Live Entertainment Senior Creative Producer, told FOX Business on Monday. "They're gonna have so much fun."

UNIVERSAL EPIC UNIVERSE OPENS IN FLORIDA: TAKE AN INSIDE LOOK

One of the most notable offerings is GoofyCore inside EPCOT's CommuniCore Hall, a limited-time, air-conditioned play area. There, a DJ will be playing music and little ones can play interactive games.

SPIRIT OF SERVICE LIVES ON 70 YEARS AFTER VETERANS BUILT ORIGINAL DISNEY PARK

The two new shows offer respite from both heat and rain.

"The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure" is now showing at a theater that has sat vacant for years in the Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the same park, "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" enchants guests on Sunset Boulevard.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 109.72 -1.41 -1.27%

"Eighty-five different villains and sidekicks," Mark Renfrow, Disney Live Entertainment Show Director, told FOX Business. "You're definitely gonna see your favorite."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The parks' guides have scavenger hunts for children, provide parents with information about rider switches and give details about late-night events for those "staying up late."

Disney World is also offering special hotel room rates and ticket offers during "Cool Kid Summer." This season is hot with theme park competition as Universal's newest, massive theme park, Universal Epic Universe, opened on May 22.