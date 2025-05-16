Expand / Collapse search
Disney
Spirit of service lives on 70 years after veterans built original Disney park

Disneyland Resort now celebrating its 70th anniversary

Southern California natives Cody and Matt Breidinger, twins who both served in the U.S. Air Force prior to working at Disneyland Resort, spoke with Fox News Digital on May 14, 2025.

Southern California natives Cody and Matt Breidinger, twins who both served in the U.S. Air Force prior to working at Disneyland Resort, spoke with Fox News Digital on May 14, 2025.

Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration is officially underway, and it is the perfect opportunity to look back at the park's founders.

For U.S. Air Force veterans and Disney cast members Cody and Matt Breidinger, who are identical twins, that means thinking about the military influence during the park's creation.  

"Admiral Joe Fowler was actually one of the first operations managers here at the park," Cody told FOX Business. 

"Walt met him through a mutual friend. He helped with most of the nautical-based attractions here at the resort when it first opened, specifically the Mark Twain, which was the first boat here on Rivers of America."

DISNEY'S MAGIC KINGDOM HONORS 100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN DURING FLAG RETREAT CEREMONY

Admiral Fowler with Walt Disney

Former U.S. Navy Admiral Joe Fowler next to Walt Disney. Disney invited Fowler, a retired ship builder, to help him build Disneyland attractions in 1954.  (Walt Disney Archives / Fox News)

The memory of Fowler, who served in the U.S. Navy, stays alive at Disneyland with an inn and harbor named after him. 

Working at Disney was a natural choice for the twin brothers, who grew up in southern California and spent a lot of time at the resort.

"They truly do take care of us and care about our experience that we bring to the company," Matt said about being a veteran working for Disney. "They value us every day and show it through the experiences that they give us and the support that we have."

NEARLY 50 MAKE-A-WISH FAMILIES BECOME ROYALTY AT WALT DISNEY WORLD

Cody and Matt Breidinger

Cody and Matt Breidinger, both Senior Airmen, on duty with the U.S. Air Force Reserve in this undated photo. (Disney Parks Blog / Fox News)

The two thought working at Disneyland might be a summer job, but seven years later they are both working on finishing their master's degrees, thanks to the GI Bill and Disney educational reimbursements. 

The twins proudly showcase their service to park guests by wearing American flag and Disney Salute pins above their name tags. They are two of the thousands of military veterans who are part of the Walt Disney Company. 

Mark Twain Riverboat cruises the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park. The 19th-century paddle boat takes guests on a 14-minute trip around Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, according to Disneyland's website. | Fox News

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 113.43 +1.21 +1.08%

"They are both members of the Disney SALUTE veteran Business Employee Resource Group that supports our cast members who have a strong connection to the military," the Disney Parks Blog said. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Flag retreat ceremony honors members of all U.S. military branches daily with an updated look for the 70th anniversary celebration.

Flag retreat ceremony honors members of all U.S. military branches daily with an updated look for the 70th anniversary celebration.

While the park proudly displays its military influence seven decades after opening, Disneyland also hosts a flag retreat ceremony daily at the entrance of Main Street U.S.A. to honor those who have served in all the branches of the U.S. military.  