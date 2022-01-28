TGI Fridays offering free apps to delivery drivers to say 'thanks'

It’s nice to feel appreciated.

Over the past year, the global supply chain has suffered a variety of shortages and issues. The labor shortage caused serious problems and put the drivers and delivery workers that were still working under a lot of stress.

One restaurant chain wants to let them know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

TGI Fridays announced that it will be giving a free appetizer to delivery drivers on February 10. In a press release, the restaurant chain explained that the offer is available to "every truck driver, every FedEx, UPS, USPS and DHL delivery person; every courier, carrier and crusader."

On Feb. 10, drivers who show up in uniform or can show work credentials will have the choice of one of the following appetizers: green bean fries, loaded potato skins, Philly cheesesteak eggrolls, warm pretzels, chips & salsa, pan-seared potstickers or spinach & artichoke dip.

"Delivery workers continually feel the stress of supply chain challenges. Despite the pandemic and staffing shortages, they load up and drive, fly and deliver all the stuff the rest of the world is constantly tracking because they know everyone is depending on them," said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at TGI Fridays. "These are the unsung heroes, and we want to celebrate them because they deserve our thanks and gratitude."

FOX Business reported last October that the shortage of truck drivers had hit a record high in America. Right as the holiday season was about to begin, the American Trucking Association reported that there was a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers in the country.

While the shortage of drivers predated the pandemic, it became worse over the past two years. Many companies are offering to increase wages for drivers, with the average pay going up 25%, according to the American Trucking Association.