Dick's Sporting Goods hit by cyberattack

Dick's Sporting Goods said on Wednesday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The sporting goods chain said in a regulatory filing that on Aug. 21 it "discovered unauthorized third-party access to its information systems, including portions of its systems containing certain confidential information."

The company said it immediately "activated its cybersecurity response plan and engaged with its external cybersecurity experts to investigate, isolate and contain the threat."

The company said it also notified federal law enforcement regarding the incident and that the investigation is "ongoing."

Dick's said it "believes that this incident is not material."

On the same day, Halliburton also reported to the SEC that it was also the target of an attack. Similar to Dick's, the company said "an unauthorized third party gained access" to certain systems.

Officials have not said these attacks are connected.

Halliburton said it activated its cybersecurity response plan and launched an internal investigation with the support of external advisors to assess and remediate the situation.

"We are aware of an issue affecting certain company systems and are working diligently to assess the cause and potential impact," the company said in a statement to FOX Business. "We have activated our preplanned response plan and are working internally, and with leading external experts, to remediate the issue."

