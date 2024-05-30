Hackers claim Ticketmaster data breach, offer info of 560 million customers for sale

A notorious hacking group claims it has breached Ticketmaster's systems and is offering the stolen data of 560 million customers for sale, according to multiple reports.

The group ShinyHunters listed 1.3 terabytes' worth of Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster customer data for a one-time price of $500,000 on its cybercrime-linked platform Breach Forums, Hackread.com first reported Tuesday.

According to the outlet, ShinyHunters was allegedly able to access a massive amount of sensitive information from Ticketmaster customers, including full names, addresses, phone numbers, along with the expiration dates and last four digits of impacted users' credit card numbers.

A spokesperson for the Australian government told AFP in a statement that the nation's National Office of Cyber Security "is engaging with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," and a U.S. embassy spokesperson told the outlet that the FBI has offered assistance to Australian authorities investigating the possible breach.

Cyberdaily.au noted that ShinyHunters has previously released the data of customers from Microsoft, AT&T, Home Chef and other major companies.

The day after the report, Ticketmaster and Live Nation were hit with a class action lawsuit from customers over the alleged data breach, Bloomberg Law first reported.

FOX Business has reached out to Ticketmaster and Live Nation seeking comment.

The alleged hack and subsequent lawsuit add to Ticketmaster and Live Nation's ongoing woes. The companies were sued in a civil antitrust lawsuit last week by the U.S. Department of Justice and 30 state attorneys general alleging "monopolistic control" over the live events industry.

Live Nation Entertainment told FOX Business in a statement after the filing that "[c]alling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a PR win for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment, such as the fact that the bulk of service fees go to venues, and that competition has steadily eroded Ticketmaster’s market share and profit margin."

