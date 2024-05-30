Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cybercrime
Published

Hackers claim Ticketmaster data breach, offer info of 560 million customers for sale

Notorious hacking group ShinyHunters lists Ticketmaster customer data for sale for $500,000

close
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to sue Ticketmasters parent company, Live Nation.  video

Ticketmaster has ‘substantial control’ of the entire ticketing industry: Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to discuss lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to sue Ticketmasters parent company, Live Nation. 

A notorious hacking group claims it has breached Ticketmaster's systems and is offering the stolen data of 560 million customers for sale, according to multiple reports.

The group ShinyHunters listed 1.3 terabytes' worth of Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster customer data for a one-time price of $500,000 on its cybercrime-linked platform Breach Forums, Hackread.com first reported Tuesday.

Ticketmaster Website

Infamout hacking group ShinyHunters claimed this week it has stolen the personal information of 560 million Ticketmaster customers, and is offering the data for sale. ((Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

According to the outlet, ShinyHunters was allegedly able to access a massive amount of sensitive information from Ticketmaster customers, including full names, addresses, phone numbers, along with the expiration dates and last four digits of impacted users' credit card numbers.

A spokesperson for the Australian government told AFP in a statement that the nation's National Office of Cyber Security "is engaging with Ticketmaster to understand the incident," and a U.S. embassy spokesperson told the outlet that the FBI has offered assistance to Australian authorities investigating the possible breach.

ASCENSION HEALTH, NATION'S LARGEST CATHOLIC HOSPITAL CHAIN, VICTIM OF CYBERATTACK DISRUPTING OPERATIONS

Cyberdaily.au noted that ShinyHunters has previously released the data of customers from Microsoft, AT&T, Home Chef and other major companies.

Hacker computer monitors

The ShinyHunters hacking group has previously leaked customer data from other major companies, including Microsoft and AT&T. (iStock / iStock)

The day after the report, Ticketmaster and Live Nation were hit with a class action lawsuit from customers over the alleged data breach, Bloomberg Law first reported.

FOX Business has reached out to Ticketmaster and Live Nation seeking comment.

DOJ SUES LIVE NATION AND TICKETMASTER, ALLEGING ‘MONOPOLISTIC CONTROL’ OVER LIVE EVENTS BUSINESS

The alleged hack and subsequent lawsuit add to Ticketmaster and Live Nation's ongoing woes. The companies were sued in a civil antitrust lawsuit last week by the U.S. Department of Justice and 30 state attorneys general alleging "monopolistic control" over the live events industry.

Live Nation logo

Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, were slapped with an antitrust suit from the DOJ last week. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. 94.00 -0.89 -0.94%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Live Nation Entertainment told FOX Business in a statement after the filing that "[c]alling Ticketmaster a monopoly may be a PR win for the DOJ in the short term, but it will lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment, such as the fact that the bulk of service fees go to venues, and that competition has steadily eroded Ticketmaster’s market share and profit margin." 

FOX Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report.