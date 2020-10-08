Dick's hiring up to 9,000 seasonal workers, gearing up for holiday rush

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 season workers nationwide this holiday season.

Recruiting efforts for its stores and distribution centers will kick off on Oc.t 14 during the company's "National Signing Day."

Dick's is also seeking employees that will be designated for fulfilling curbside pickup orders and ship-from-home orders.

Associates will receive a 15% pay premium through the end of the year as well as an up to 25% discount in its stores.

Applicants are asked to apply online and to visit their local stores to be interviewed in person on Oct. 14.

Dick's holiday hiring spree mirrors efforts from other retailers across the country who are upping their workforce this season all while shifting operations in order to keep customers safe amid the pandemic.

Dick's announcement comes on the same day that Sam's Club announced plans to hire 2,000 employees nationwide across its stores and distribution centers.

However, even before the holiday shopping surge kicks off, Dick's saw a nearly 200% growth in its e-commerce sales during the second quarter, which includes curbside pickup, online sales, and ship-from-store orders.

The company also announced that all Dick's, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations as well as the company's distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, although Black Friday sales will still be available online. Stores will reopen on Black Friday.

