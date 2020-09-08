Expand / Collapse search
Michaels to hire over 16,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

Michaels hired more than 50% of seasonal in-store positions into regular roles in 2019

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Michaels is gearing up for an unpreceded busy holiday season and plans to hire more than 16,000 seasonal employees across North America.

To prep for the onslaught of orders, the company, which bills itself as the largest arts-and-crafts retail chain in North America, will seek seasonal workers across its U.S. and Canada stores and distribution centers, the company said Tuesday.

The company will hold a seasonal hiring event across U.S. stores for a few hours on Sept. 12.

Michaels says it will hire team members across the organization. However, the arts-and-crafts store says it will also focus on strengthening its buy-online, pickup-in-store (BOPIS) team, which will work to serve shoppers in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employee Nikki Bush stocks acrylic paint at a Michaels Stores Inc. location in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 9, 2013. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The seasonal employees will receives benefits including competitive wages, flexible hours and a 30% discount.

In 2019, Michaels hired more than 50% of seasonal in-store positions into regular roles after the holiday season calmed down.

Micheals is one of many companies prepping for the busy season ahead. Last week, FedEx announced plans to hire upward of 70,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday shipping rush.

