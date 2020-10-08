Sam's Club to hire 2,000 workers, extend some holiday sales events

Walmart-owned Sam's Club announced Thursday that it will be ramping up its hiring efforts and extending various sales events as it gears up for the holiday season.

At least three shopping events have been extended beyond just a few days, with some lasting upward of nine or 10 days. These include the retailer's "November Savings Event," "10 Days of Thanks-Savings" and "December Savings Event."

However, the move mirrors efforts by its competitors – like Target – that are extending deals in an effort to prevent large crowds from gathering on select days.

With COVID-19 upending normal holiday shopping traditions, Tony Rogers, Sam's Club chief member officer, says the company is "listening and evolving our approach to meet" customer needs.

Shoppers will be able to use contactless shopping methods such as curbside pickup at select stores, a service launched earlier this year to mitigate the spread of the virus, or they can use its Scan & Go technology within its stores.

For shoppers looking to avoid stores altogether, hundreds of clubs nationwide will utilize its Ship from Club program, where shoppers can have items shipped directly to their home.

"Ship from Club is expected to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about one-fifth of all online orders," the company said in its announcement.

And although the shopping season may look different, the company is still projecting a holiday rush. To help with the increased demand, it will hire 2,000 permanent, full-time associates across the country in both its fulfillment and distribution centers.

Fulfillment center hourly associates will receive a $2 hourly premium during the holiday season, the company said.

Hundreds of positions will be available at the company's new fulfillment center in Perris, Calif., which opened last month.

