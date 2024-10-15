Delta plans to revamp interior design of its planes

The interiors of Delta Air Lines planes are slated to receive a makeover.

Delta said Tuesday it was "committed to having its entire fleet look uniform and updated" with a new design it just unveiled for the inside of its aircraft.

The new design will revamp the appearance of Delta’s cabins, with everything from seating and bathrooms to lighting getting a makeover onboard, according to the airline.

Delta said customers will initially see the new cabin design in a narrowbody Boeing 757 designated for domestic and short-haul international flights. That debut will occur "later this fall," with a widebody Airbus A350 operating long-haul international flights slated to then get the new design early next year, per the carrier.

Seats on Delta aircraft will have "fresh seating materials" and other new design finishes, Delta said.

For the Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+, the seats will have "engineered leather with updated colors and signature stitching and accent stripes," according to the carrier. Meanwhile, Delta plans to introduce a new seat cover with "breathable engineered leather" to Delta Premium Select and First Class.

Delta One will use a wool-nylon blend for its new seat fabric, the airline said.

Through the makeover, Delta will also give its airplane bathrooms bright walls and a smooth flooring that will bring "improved cleanliness and safe traction," among other changes.

Meanwhile, travelers can look forward to revamped lighting on Delta planes that should "suit each phase of flight" and help with timezone changes, the airline said.

"As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations," Delta Vice President of Customer Experience Design Mauricio Parise said in a statement.

Delta flyers will also see a "renewed color palette" that is "warmer" and "more modern" on planes once they receive the made-over interiors along with accents of the airline’s "heritage colors," according to the carrier.

Delta said it would introduce the new look to more and more aircraft "as Delta’s schedule and operation allows over the next few years."

The carrier’s mainline fleet consisted of over 970 aircraft at the end of September.

Earlier this month, the company released its earnings for its September quarter.

Delta generated nearly $15.7 billion in operating revenue in the third quarter. Its net income rose 15% year-over-year to $1.27 billion.