Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines
Published

Delta suspended hot meal service on Detroit flights over 'food safety issue'

Detroit is one of Delta's major US hubs

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A "food safety issue" prompted Delta Air Lines to suspend hot meal service for some passengers flying out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) over the weekend.

A Delta catering partner "was notified of a food safety issue within the facility" during a recent inspection at a DTW kitchen, Delta confirmed to FOX Business. 

"Delta and its catering partner immediately shut down hot food production and subsequently suspended all activity from the facility," the company said. "Hot food and other onboard provisioning will be managed from other facilities."

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft

More than 200 flights from Detroit did not offer hot meals between Friday and Sunday, according to Delta. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

More than 200 flights from Detroit did not offer hot meals between Friday and Sunday, according to Delta.

JEWISH EMPLOYEE SUES DELTA AIR LINES OVER HAM SANDWICH INCIDENT

Hot food from the kitchen facility in Detroit has not caused anyone to get sick, the carrier told FOX Business.

Delta offers hot meals to everyone on long-haul international flights. Delta One or first-class passengers on "select domestic coast-to-coast flights" can also get hot food, according to its webpage about onboard dining options. 

close-up image of Delta airlines logo

A Delta catering partner "was notified of a food safety issue within the facility" during a recent inspection at a DTW kitchen, Delta confirmed to FOX Business. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Detroit passengers who didn’t receive hot meal service over the weekend were provided travel vouchers or frequent flyer miles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 51.33 +1.04 +2.07%

"As safety is always our top priority, we will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure food safety, and we apologize to our impacted customers for any inconvenience to their travel experience," Delta said.

The cause of the food safety issue "has yet to be officially determined," according to a Delta spokesperson.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 plane flying

Delta offers hot meals to everyone on long-haul international flights. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

DTW, located in southeastern Michigan, is one of Delta’s major U.S. hubs.

CNBC first reported the hot meal service suspension.

SOME DELTA AIR LINES PASSENGERS HIT WITH EAR PAIN, BLOODY NOSES AFTER POSSIBLE CABIN PRESSURIZATION ISSUE