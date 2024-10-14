Delta suspended hot meal service on Detroit flights over 'food safety issue'

A "food safety issue" prompted Delta Air Lines to suspend hot meal service for some passengers flying out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) over the weekend.

A Delta catering partner "was notified of a food safety issue within the facility" during a recent inspection at a DTW kitchen, Delta confirmed to FOX Business.

"Delta and its catering partner immediately shut down hot food production and subsequently suspended all activity from the facility," the company said. "Hot food and other onboard provisioning will be managed from other facilities."

More than 200 flights from Detroit did not offer hot meals between Friday and Sunday, according to Delta.

Hot food from the kitchen facility in Detroit has not caused anyone to get sick, the carrier told FOX Business.

Delta offers hot meals to everyone on long-haul international flights. Delta One or first-class passengers on "select domestic coast-to-coast flights" can also get hot food, according to its webpage about onboard dining options.

Detroit passengers who didn’t receive hot meal service over the weekend were provided travel vouchers or frequent flyer miles.

"As safety is always our top priority, we will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure food safety, and we apologize to our impacted customers for any inconvenience to their travel experience," Delta said.

The cause of the food safety issue "has yet to be officially determined," according to a Delta spokesperson.

DTW, located in southeastern Michigan, is one of Delta’s major U.S. hubs.

CNBC first reported the hot meal service suspension.

