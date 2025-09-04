Delta Air Lines is ending service to Southwest city

Delta Air Lines is permanently ending service to a Texas airport as the carrier adjusts its flight schedule to meet the tepid demand.

Starting Nov. 9, the carrier will no longer fly between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas.

A Delta spokesperson said that the change is part of the airline's ongoing work to adapt its schedule to align with consumer demand.

The city said in an announcement this week that the carrier's decision to discontinue air service between Midland and Austin "does not take away from the fact that Midland International Air & Space Port is on pace for another record year."

Officials said city leaders are earmarking tens of millions of dollars in airport funds into customer service improvements such as a terminal expansion project.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told analysts on a July earnings call that overall demand for air travel remains similar to last year with softness largely contained to the main cabin, particularly during off-peak periods.

Bastian said the carrier had adjusted to a lower-growth environment, and as discussed in April, remained focused on "managing the levers in our control to generate strong earnings and free cash flow." Bastian said this includes adjusting its capacity "to match demand and aggressively managing our cost base to deliver on our commitments."

However, the chief executive said the carrier expects both consumer and corporate confidence to improve in the second half of the year, creating the environment for travel demand to accelerate.

