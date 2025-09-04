Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Delta Air Lines
Published

Delta Air Lines is ending service to Southwest city

Delta to end service to Midland, Texas, on Nov. 9

close
Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles on her outlook for travel bookings.  video

Fall is now a peak travel season, expert says

Virtuoso Vice President of Global Public Relations Misty Belles on her outlook for travel bookings. 

Delta Air Lines is permanently ending service to a Texas airport as the carrier adjusts its flight schedule to meet the tepid demand. 

Starting Nov. 9, the carrier will no longer fly between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas. 

A Delta spokesperson said that the change is part of the airline's ongoing work to adapt its schedule to align with consumer demand.

UNITED AIRLINES UNVEILS LUXURY BUSINESS CLASS SUITES WITH CAVIAR SERVICE

The city said in an announcement this week that the carrier's decision to discontinue air service between Midland and Austin "does not take away from the fact that Midland International Air & Space Port is on pace for another record year."

Delta Air Lines Embraer landing in Los Angeles

The carrier plans to end service between Austin and Midland, Texas, on Nov. 9. (Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

Officials said city leaders are earmarking tens of millions of dollars in airport funds into customer service improvements such as a terminal expansion project.

MAJOR AIRLINE MAKES BIG CHANGE TO EASE TRAVEL WOES AMID CHAOS AT NEWARK AIRPORT

The Delta Air Lines logo on a plane

A Delta spokesperson said the change is part of the airline's ongoing work to adapt its schedule to align with consumer demand. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AIRLINES ARE IN 'ARMS RACE' TO UNVEIL UPGRADED LUXURY SUITES

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told analysts on a July earnings call that overall demand for air travel remains similar to last year with softness largely contained to the main cabin, particularly during off-peak periods.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bastian said the carrier had adjusted to a lower-growth environment, and as discussed in April, remained focused on "managing the levers in our control to generate strong earnings and free cash flow." Bastian said this includes adjusting its capacity "to match demand and aggressively managing our cost base to deliver on our commitments." 

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told analysts on a July earnings call that overall demand for air travel remains similar to last year. (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

However, the chief executive said the carrier expects both consumer and corporate confidence to improve in the second half of the year, creating the environment for travel demand to accelerate. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 62.17 +0.88 +1.44%

Reinforcing that outlook, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced this week that it screened a record number of passengers nationwide over the Labor Day weekend, with Friday marking one of the busiest travel days in the agency’s history.