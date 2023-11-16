Deer seen crashing through Tennessee restaurant window, injuring teen: video

Security camera footage from a restaurant in western Tennessee shows the moment a deer crashed through a window Monday, injuring a teenage girl dining with family and friends.

Shards of glass could be seen falling onto the diners before the deer ran through the restaurant and the back door.

The teen girl, identified by the Tennessean as 13-year-old Ruby Hayes, reportedly suffered a gash to her shoulder from the hoof of the deer and received 11 stitches at a nearby hospital.

"I hear a crash, and a deer is coming through the window," Alicia Owens of Medina, Tennessee told the newspaper, "and it got up and was going crazy!

Owens called the incident "bizarre" and said she could not believe what she was seeing. She and her daughter were dining with Ruby and her parents after the girls played against each other in a middle school basketball game.

The girls reportedly became friends months earlier while playing on the same travel basketball team, according to Owens.

She said the deer appeared to be shaken up following the collision with the window.

"It’s sliding on the glass, it can’t get its footing. It’s frantically trying to get up," Owens said. "I couldn’t comprehend it was actually a deer. We’re in the middle of town, across the street from the University of Tenneee Martin. It’s like, ‘What in the world?’"

She added that a patron shot and killed the deer outside the restaurant.

It is not known what caused the deer to crash into the restaurant window, but Owens said they were told a car may have hit it a few minutes before the incident.

It is currently muzzleloader/archery white-tailed deer hunting season in Weakley County, Tennessee, where the incident took place.