FedEx plane 'crash-landed' at Chattanooga Airport before 'skidding off' runway

A FedEx Boeing 757 plane that encountered an issue with its landing gear "crash-landed" and skidded off a runway in Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities say.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the incident at Chattanooga Regional Airport happened close to midnight last night.

"Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure," the fire department wrote in a post on X.

"The aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board. The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway," the Chattanooga Fire Department continued. "It came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area. All three people on the aircraft are accounted for."

In a statement to FOX Business, a FedEx spokeswoman said FedEx Express Flight 1376 "experienced an issue just after takeoff on Wednesday evening."

"Our crew is safe and any additional questions should be referred to the NTSB," the spokeswoman added.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the airplane "landed with its gear up and slid into the grass" and that it is now investigating the incident.

"The Boeing 757 was headed to Memphis International Airport when it returned," an FAA told FOX Business.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the plane was emitting smoke from its engines after landing.

"Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts," it added.