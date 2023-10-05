Dave Portnoy's $42 million Nantucket home breaks record

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has a massive new home on Nantucket that he reportedly acquired in a recent transaction that broke at least two sale records.

The Wall Street Journal reported Portnoy’s eye-popping $42 million purchase on Sept. 29. The home, built on a pair of land parcels totalling 1.2 acres, sits near the sea shore in Monomoy, part of Massachusetts’ island of Nantucket, according to the outlet.

Nantucket-based Lee Real Estate was involved in the transaction, with broker and rental specialist Shellie Dunlap on the sell-side and sales and rental agent Peter Engen on the buy-side, The Journal reported.

When reached for comment, both Dunlap and Engen confirmed they were involved in the sale. However, they declined to comment on whom the parties they represented were, with Dunlap saying the real estate company does not disclose details about clients.

Two grantors appeared on Sept. 29 property records, while Ferry Views LLC did so as the grantee.

"Not only is this a record sale for Nantucket (eclipsing the prior record of $38M), but also the highest sale in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Dunlap said.

The mansion and guest quarters have six bedrooms, nine full baths and two half baths among them, according to Lee Real Estate’s listing. In the main house, it features "multiple sets of accordion glass walls evoking the feeling of being one with the harbor when open," the listing said.

An infinity pool, various decks and a home gym are apparently also present.

Portnoy appeared Tuesday on "Varney & Co," where host Stuart Varney at one point asked the Barstool Sports founder whether he had chosen Nantucket versus Martha’s Vineyard based on politics.

"No, I’m not," Portnoy said. "I will say that I don’t even consider– it’s insulting to put Martha’s Vineyard in the same sentence as Nantucket. It’s a far superior island, and I would never ever contemplate lowering myself to live on the Vineyard."

He went on to describe himself as "a Nantucket guy through and through."

The Barstool Sports founder had previously talked Sept. 29 about Nantucket and buying a home there in posts on social media platform X, saying, "I went from being able to afford renting for a day to a weekend to a week to a month to renting for the entire summer to buying a house to now buying a house beyond even my wildest imaginations." The post also featured a photo, seemingly taken at sunset, of what appeared to be a ferry and small boats.

Portnoy is best known for Barstool Sports, the company he started about two decades ago. In August, the Massachusetts-native paid $1 to repurchase it, having previously sold it to PENN Entertainment for some $500 million, FOX Business reported.

While appearing on "Varney & Co" earlier this week, he also discussed how he thought the NFL handled singer Taylor Swift recently appearing at a couple recent Kansas City Chiefs games.