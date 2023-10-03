Dave Portnoy hits NFL for 'simping' over Taylor Swift: 'They're walking 'a fine line'

It’s the newest celebrity situationship rocking the media and sports headlines – and Dave Portnoy has had enough of the "simping."

"Simping means letting [someone] walk all over you, basically doing whatever you can to appease somebody, basically having a crush," the Barstool Sports founder said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday. "And when you have a crush, you don't think logically."

"I should clarify, I am a 'Swiftie,' so let's not paint me as anti-Swift," he added. "I'm wearing the friendship bracelets right now. I love Taylor Swift, but the NFL was simping for her."

At the Kansas City Chiefs’ last two games, all eyes have been on the Grammy award-winning artist. Swift was initially invited to attend a Chiefs game via social media from tight end Travis Kelce, after he had seen her perform on "The Eras Tour." Swift's recent sideline appearances have thus fueled relationship rumors between the pop star and Kelce.

The "Swiftie" effect was in full swing during Sunday night’s away game versus the New York Jets, with the cameras panning for Swift’s reaction to plays, penalties and touchdowns.

"Listen, nobody is going to watch the New York Jets if you don't put Taylor Swift on there. That's a poverty franchise that nobody cares about," Portnoy ripped. "But the common NFL fan, you're going to have to walk a fine line between them being like, 'Hey, I want to watch football. This is my time away, maybe from my wife and my daughters to enjoy some me time.' And you're turning it into a Taylor Swift concert."

"It's not my concern because I love both things," he continued, "but you do have to walk that fine line. You don't want to alienate your normal crowd."

Portnoy admitted to seeing Swift on her most recent tour, calling the concert experience "like no other event" he’s been to before.

"The entire crowd knows every word, they're into the songs, they're dressing up," the Barstool Sports founder detailed. "I went in a Taylor Swift fan, but there's plenty of people, whether it be dads or whoever, who take other people and you get transformed."

"Nobody goes into a Taylor Swift concert, not a fan, and doesn't walk out a gigantic Swiftie," Portnoy added. "She's that powerful. She's the best entertainer probably in 100 years."

And the numbers don’t lie – Swift’s "Eras" tour is on track to set records, potentially pouring $4.6 billion into the U.S. economy when considering ticket, travel and hotel costs.

Headlining 20 major American cities during the U.S. leg of her tour, FOX News Digital previously confirmed Swift paid the success forward to her concert staff and crew, gifting an estimated $55 million in bonuses.

