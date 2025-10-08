Dave Portnoy breaks Florida Keys sales record with $27.8M waterfront mansion

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy snapped up another Florida mansion to add to his growing multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio.

The waterfront property boasted a list price of $31.2 million in June. Portnoy secured it for $27.75 million, a record-breaking deal for Islamorada, according to The Wall Street Journal. Islamorada is a village of islands located in the Florida Keys.

Village of Islamorada’s official website described the area as a tourism-oriented community an hour south of Miami consisting of four islands spanning 18 linear miles with a land area of approximately 3,900 acres.

The upscale, small town features several restaurants, quaint shops and galleries, according to the website. It is also known as the "Sport Fishing Capital of the World" and is home to roughly 7,107 people, according to 2023 Census data.

FOX Business reached out to Leslie Leopold and Cheri Tindall of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, who marketed the property, for comment.

This home is the latest that Portnoy is adding to his $95 million real estate portfolio that spans New York, Massachusetts and Florida, according to several reports.

In 2023, the Barstool Sports founder acquired a Nantucket home in a transaction that broke at least two sale records.

Portnoy’s home, purchased for $42 million, was built on a pair of land parcels totaling 1.2 acres, and sits near the seashore in Monomoy, part of Massachusetts’ Nantucket island, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Portnoy is best known for Barstool Sports, a digital media company that mixes sports, pop culture, comedy and viral content, which he founded more than two decades ago. In August 2023, the Massachusetts-native paid $1 to repurchase it, having previously sold it to PENN Entertainment for some $500 million, FOX Business reported.

Aside from Barstool, Portnoy has also created a high-demand video series, "One Bite Pizza Reviews."