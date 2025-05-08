Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Barstool's Dave Portnoy offers investing advice, but reveals one big caveat

El Presidente dishes on his investment strategy

close
Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy discusses the antisemitic incident that took place at his bar, Washington, D.C. hosting the 2027 NFL Draft and his outlook on stocks. video

Dave Portnoy rescinds offer to Temple student after Philadelphia Barstool bar antisemitic incident

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy discusses the antisemitic incident that took place at his bar, Washington, D.C. hosting the 2027 NFL Draft and his outlook on stocks.

Barstool Sports founder and President Dave Portnoy is echoing his past investment advice that "stocks only go up" and "only losers take profits." However, he pointed out one important condition during an appearance on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday.

"I've always said the caveat, if you have time pressure, that's a different story," Portnoy said. 

"But if you're in my shoes, a young strapping man, and I can wait, time is always on your side in the stock market, Stuart, and the stock market has proven it," he continued.

The Barstool Sports founder noted that "stocks always go up in the long term."

"There's no point where you could have bought stocks, and if you held, they wouldn't be higher," he said. 

While the world went into lockdown in 2020, Portnoy became the poster child of the day-trading craze, livestreaming his daily trading sessions on X, giving followers a glimpse into both his successes and failures as he slung positions worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

BARSTOOL'S PORTNOY ON JPMORGAN'S DIMON'S SKEPTICISM OF BITCOIN: 'IT'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE'

close
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says banks shouldn't be rescued for doing 'bad business,' and discusses sports industry hot topics. video

Dave Portnoy: 'It really does bother me' to see 'bad businesses' get rescued

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says banks shouldn't be rescued for doing 'bad business,' and discusses sports industry hot topics.

"I'm trading my own money and lots of it," Portnoy highlighted. "I'm having fun. As long as we're still kind of with nothing else to do, I'll keep day trading," he said at the time.

Portnoy's fortune exploded in 2016 when he sold his majority stake in his media company to the Chernin Group, which reportedly valued Barstool between $10 million to $15 million, according to Forbes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.