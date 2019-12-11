The most dangerous days to drive during the holidays

The most dangerous day to drive during the holidays is a bit earlier than you might expect, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

Using data from its DriveWell platform, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) found which days around the holidays have the most distracted drivers, which days have the most traffic and which days have the speediest drivers.

CMT published its report last week -- which also included what times are the most dangerous to be on the road and which cities are the most dangerous to drive in.

WORLD’S BEST AIRLINES OF 2019

The company’s DriveWell platform gathers information from users’ phone sensors and Bluetooth Tag devices and can pick up information on speeding, acceleration, hard braking, cornering and distractions from smartphones.

For its holiday travel report, CMT looked at information from more than 8.3 million trips from Dec. 18, 2018, to Jan. 2, 2019. The cities that were included in the report had a minimum of 10,000 trips.

Overall, the company found that phone distractions accounted for 74 percent of "dangerous driver actions on the road," followed by speeding, at 18.7 percent.

Even though holiday travelers might think that leaving early might give them an advantage, CMT found that Dec. 20 is the most dangerous day to drive and Dec. 21 has the most traffic congestion.

The second-most dangerous day to drive is Dec. 31, as people are preparing to celebrate the New Year, CMT found.

The day with the most speeding drivers is Christmas Day itself, the company found. And overall, the most dangerous time to be on the road during the holidays is between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., while the safest times to drive are after 8 p.m. through the early hours of the morning.

FORD CREATES TO SIMULATE EFFECTS OF DRIVING WITH HANGOVER

Meanwhile, the safest day to drive during this season is Dec. 23. On that day, congestion and other distractions are at their lowest point, according to CMT.

The cities with the most distracted driving -- specifically from phone distractions -- during the holidays are Miami, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Houston, Baltimore, Louisville, Detroit, Dallas, and Charleston, according to CMT.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The safest cities for driving during the holidays are San Jose, Calif., Arlington, Va., Syracuse, N.Y., Fresno, Calif., Cape Cod, Mass., Raleigh, N.C., Long Beach, Calif., Madison, Wis., Albany, N.Y., and Portland, Ore., because they had the least phone distractions, CMT found.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS