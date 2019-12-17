Ford creates suit to simulate effects of driving with hangover

Everyone knows about the imminent dangers of distracted driving – especially drunk driving. But getting behind the wheel the morning after a night out may be just as dangerous.

Ford is showcasing its “hangover suit,” which simulates the symptoms of a hangover, to test out just how dangerous hungover driving is compared to other distraction factors.

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble tried the suit on Tuesday as he took a ride at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

The suit is designed with features that simulate a hangover, according to Ford Driving Skills for Life program manager Nolan Katerberg. This includes bright light to simulate light sensitivity, about 45 pounds of body weights and double-vision goggles.

“The message behind this whole entire suit is not to drive impaired,” Katerberg said. “Some people might party the night before and think the next day they’ve slept it off. But really, it shows that there are still effects out there.”

Ford wants to get the message out there about driving impaired as the holiday's approach.

“One-third of the fatalities of all the car crashes are still due to drunk driving,” he said. “The holiday season, Christmas, New Year's, people are driving. We want to make sure you make the right decision before you drive.”

Ford also offers their Driving Skills for Life program where they utilize the suit to teach teens about driving under the influence.

While Grady tested the suit on the driving course, the impact a hangover has on coordination was evident.

“If you saw all the cones I hit, I think you would get the message loud and clear,” Grady said.

