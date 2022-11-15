Martinelli's launches apple cider and cranberry jam ice cream in time for Thanksgiving

If you're in need of a new Thanksgiving dessert option, Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider has revealed an apple cider and cranberry jam ice cream flavor that's available for purchase ahead of the holiday season.

The nonalcoholic juice company announced it has partnered with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams to create a "holiday-inspired" ice cream that reflects a "Central Coast Thanksgiving celebration," according to a company press release.

Both companies are based in California and together they reportedly have over 200 years of "California heritage," Martinelli's reports.

Product photos show the apple cider and cranberry jam ice cream is packaged in a white pint container with the McConnell's logo in red and black font.

The ice cream appears to have a white base with red swirls.

Martinelli’s reports that its "crisp, sweet, [and] effervescent" sparkling apple cider is infused into McConnell’s sweet cream ice cream and house-made tart cranberry jam ribbons.

The ice cream is also made with milk, cane sugar, non-fat milk solids, egg yolks, milk protein concentrate, tapioca starch and lemon juice, according to the ingredients list published on the McConnell’s website.

In a statement, Gun Ruder, president and CEO of S. Martinelli’s & Company, the multi-generational family-owned parent company of Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider, said the brand’s cider has long been a "holiday favorite."

"We wanted to make this season even more memorable by creating a uniquely flavored limited-edition ice cream and California-based McConnell’s was the perfect partner," Ruder added. "They’ve successfully captured the essence of Thanksgiving in one scoop of ice cream."

Customers can purchase the apple cider and cranberry jam ice cream for $12 through McConnell’s online store or California Scoop Shops while supplies last.

Select retailers will reportedly carry the limited-edition ice cream nationwide, according to the press release issued by Martinelli’s.

S. Martinelli’s & Company was established in 1868 by Stephano "Stephen" Martinelli, who immigrated from Switzerland to the U.S. and settled in Pajaro Valley, California, where he started to make apple cider from apples grown on his brother’s farm, according to the Martinelli’s website.

Today, the company is headquartered in Watsonville, California, and primarily focuses on producing nonalcoholic ciders. Though, in 2018, the company released a hard cider that honored its original 1868 blend, which was made with fermented hard apple cider before prohibition was put into effect.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams was founded in 1949 by husband and wife, Gordon "Mac" and Ernesteen McConnell, according to the ice cream company’s website.

The first McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream shop was opened in Santa Barbara. Now the company is headquartered in Oxnard, California.