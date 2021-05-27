CVS offers perks for vaccines, following United Airlines

CVS is following in United Airlines footsteps by offering perks to people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the health care company announced that it has partnered with companies to launch what it’s calling the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes -- which includes more than 1,000 prizes -- will launch on June 1. Winners will be selected in weekly drawings over a six-week period, according to the CVS announcement.

UNITED OFFERS VACCINATED TRAVELERS BIG PERKS

To be eligible to enter, people who are 18 or older have to have received, or plan to receive, their COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health before the sweepstakes close on July 10.

In its announcement, CVS said it decided to launch the contest as a way to encourage people who are hesitant about the vaccine to get it and to "provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated."

CVS, WALGREENS ADMINISTERING PFIZER VACCINE TO KIDS 12 - 15 NATIONWIDE

"We're grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," Dr. Kyu Rhee, CVS Health’s senior vice president and one of the company’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. "Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CVS Health has partnered with nine companies to offer hundreds of prizes including cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line, international tour packages from smarTours, VIP tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles from Procter & Gamble and a 2022 NCAA Final Four package from Unilever.

Other prizes include trips to Bermuda, a VIP package for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Platinum and Diamond membership stays at Wyndham hotels, gift cards for dates from dating app Hinge and monetary prizes from CVS Health for family reunions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Earlier this week, United Airlines announced a similar program, where it is offering vaccinated travelers a chance to win free flights.

As part of the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination records to United's mobile app or website through June 22 are eligible to win a roundtrip flight for two passengers "to anywhere in the world United flies," the airline said.

The carrier will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. On July 1, five rewards members will receive free flights for an entire year for themselves and another passenger.

FOX Business’s Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.