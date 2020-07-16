American Airlines, JetBlue partner as coronavirus weighs on air travel demand

American Airlines and JetBlue are teaming up for a "strategic partnership" that will boost each airline's market share in the Northeast region and allow customers to use their frequent flyer rewards program on either carrier.

“This is an incredible opportunity for both of our airlines,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said in a statement. “American has a strong history in the Northeast, and we’re proud to partner with JetBlue as the latest chapter in that long history. Together, we can offer customers an industry-leading product in New York and Boston with more flights and more seats to more cities.”

The airlines say they'll be able to increase international flights and offer more competitive fares through the partnership. The companies also touted a "seamless experience" for travelers, who will be able to book a single itinerary on either website.

The partnership will allow JetBlue to have a clearer pathway to expanding internationally, Scott Mayerowitz, executive editorial director at The Points Guy, told FOX Business. It will also be beneficial to American Airlines.

"American Airlines has been pulling back on New York flights for years," Mayerowitz said. "This partnership will allow it to become a more powerful player in the country's economic center. American can fill its extremely lucrative international flights without investing in a network of domestic routes. That will let it better compete with Delta and United, which have been stealing away corporate contracts that lead to the best profits."

American Airlines and JetBlue's announcement comes as many airlines consider layoffs and furloughs amid a dropoff in air travel due to the pandemic.

