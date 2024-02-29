Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight to divert to Boston's Logan Airport: authorities

A cracked windshield forced an American Airlines flight to divert to Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday night, according to officials.

American Airlines flight 94 from New York to Madrid landed safely at the Boston airport after experiencing a "maintenance issue," the airline told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police said the flight was diverted around 9:45 p.m. due to a crack in the plane’s windshield. It was not immediately clear how the crack occurred.

"It was kind of scary, the flight was very shaky and when they said the windshield cracked I got a bit scared," one passenger told Boston 25 News.

American Airlines said the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected and that its customers will depart for Madrid on a replacement aircraft.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," the airline said.

Passengers were provided with hotel accommodations overnight before resuming their travels to Madrid.

Airline safety in the U.S. has been scrutinized after a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max midflight on Jan. 5.