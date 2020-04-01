Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Costco works to slow coronavirus spread, limits customers allowed inside

Only two people per membership card will be allowed inside at one time

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Costco sees bump in business as shoppers rush to stock up on food and other essential supplies amid coronavirus fears; 'Friends' Monopoly game is now available for pre-order on Amazon.video

Shoppers flock to Costco over coronavirus concerns; 'Friends' gets its own Monopoly game

Fox Business Briefs: Costco sees bump in business as shoppers rush to stock up on food and other essential supplies amid coronavirus fears; 'Friends' Monopoly game is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

To slow the spread of the coronavirus and limit the crowds in its warehouses, Costco will limit the number of customers who are allowed inside.

In an update on its website Wednesday, the retailer said that starting Friday only two people per membership card will be allowed to enter a warehouse.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the website said under its “Updated Guest Shopping Policy” section.

AMID CORONAVIRUS, COSTCO REFUSES TOILET PAPER RETURNS

Previous updates to the store’s policies have included limiting the menu at Costco food courts, which were restricted to take-out only, and restricting returns for certain items and changing the company’s hours of operation.

On March 30, Costco started closing all United States clubs at 6:30 p.m. and all gas stations at 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

BUSINESSES PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS-SPURNED CIVIL UNREST BY BOARDING UP STOREFRONTS

The company said at the time that it would operate its clubs and gas stations for normal hours on the weekends.

Many other retailers have similarly reduced their hours to give employees more time to sanitize and restock shelves before the store opens to shoppers the following day.

Shoppers wait to enter a Costco warehouse Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Costco also said earlier this month that it would no longer allow customers to return certain products including toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The membership-based wholesaler also instituted special operating hours for customers who are at least 60 years old.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
COSTCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION286.78+1.65+0.58%

From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Costco will be open for older members or for members with “physical impairments,” the company said on its website. That includes the pharmacy, but not the food court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS