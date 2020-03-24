Amid coronavirus, Costco refuses toilet paper returns

Costco is no longer allowing its customers to return some of the products they might have bought in bulk, including toilet paper, which is highly coveted and hard to come by amid the new coronavirus panic.

TMZ was first to report the wholesale giant's new policy, which says store employees will not accept the returns of toilet paper, paper towels, water, rice, Lysol and sanitizing wipes.

A Costco spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, but confirmed to Phoenix, Arizona's KMOV4 station the company will not allow returns for items stocked up in bulk.

Just days earlier, social media users showed the long lines just to get into the stores, where many people then stocked up on whatever they deemed necessary – as long as they could get their hands on it.

