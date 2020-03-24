Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus, Costco refuses toilet paper returns

Costco's policy change follows days of long lines of customers stocking up on toilet paper, other items in bulk

By FOXBusiness
Attorney General William Barr discusses President Trump's executive order to stop hoarding and price gouging. video

Hoarding, price gouging will be deemed unacceptable: William Barr

Attorney General William Barr discusses President Trump's executive order to stop hoarding and price gouging.

Costco is no longer allowing its customers to return some of the products they might have bought in bulk, including toilet paper, which is highly coveted and hard to come by amid the new coronavirus panic.

TMZ was first to report the wholesale giant's new policy, which says store employees will not accept the returns of toilet paper, paper towels, water, rice, Lysol and sanitizing wipes.

Customers wait in lines that stretch to the back of the store at a Costco Warehouse in Irwindale, Calif., on March 6, 2020. (Ken Johnson via AP)

A Costco spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, but confirmed to Phoenix, Arizona's KMOV4 station the company will not allow returns for items stocked up in bulk.

Just days earlier, social media users showed the long lines just to get into the stores, where many people then stocked up on whatever they deemed necessary – as long as they could get their hands on it.

