Costco shopper refuses to wear coronavirus mask, is booted from store

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A Costco employee booted a customer from the store for refusing to wear a mask during a confrontation that was captured on video and has since circulated on social media.

The warehouse worker asked a shopper to wear a mask while he was inside the store, in accordance with Costco's novel coronavirus guidelines. But the man refused and instead began videotaping, telling the employee he's going to share the video with his 3,000 Instagram followers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 305.84 +1.21 +0.40%

COSTCO LIFTS DIVIDEND AMID CORONAVIRUS STORE DEMAND

"Hi everyone," says the employee, whose nametag reads, "Tison." "I work for Costco and I'm asking this man to put on a mask because that is our company policy. So either wear the mask or…"

COSTCO CROWD IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TURNS ROWDY, COPS CALLED

The shopper then interrupts the worker before he is able to finish his sentence, and turns the camera on himself.

"And I'm not doing it, because I woke up in a free country," the customer responds.

Tison, who is wearing a mask, begins to pull the cart away from the shopper as he tells him to "have a great day."

COSTCO EMPLOYEES BERATE RETAILER OVER CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

"You are no longer welcome here in our warehouse. You need to leave," Tison can be heard saying. "Thank you very much."

Costco announced earlier this month that as of May 4, all Costco shoppers "must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco."

But the customer wasn't finished. According to TMZ, he later posted a second video of himself, this time to further discuss what had happened inside the big-box store.

"I've got every f------ right to not wear a mask anywhere, because this isn't about not wearing a mask. This is about control, okay?" he asks in the video. "And I'm not the f------ sheep. Y'all are the f------ sheep, every single one of you, going along with what everybody else is saying."

He adds that the Costco worker was "hovering over" him, "stalking" him and messing with him.

COSTCO ROLLS BACK CORONAVIRUS 2-SHOPPER LIMIT

"If everyone else is wearing a mask, then one person should be able to fly, if anything," he says.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, a person who appears to be Tison tweeted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up on Tuesday, along with a thank you to his Twitter supporters.

"People of Twitter thank you for all of the support," he wrote. "I was just trying to protect our employees and our members."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS