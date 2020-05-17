Costco rolls back coronavirus 2-shopper limit

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As more states and businesses reopen after weeks of shelter-in-place orders, coronavirus-related policies are rolling back and evolving while America tries to figure out its new normal.

This includes Costco Wholesale Corporation, which has relaxed its member store entry policy, according to its dedicated COVID-19 response page.

In April, Costco was only allowing two people in per membership card, including families with children. Now families of three or more may shop at most Costco stores throughout the country, though stores are still monitoring and limiting the number of people who can enter at a time.

There are exceptions to this policy in Kentucky and Puerto Rico, where Costco stores are only allowing one person in per membership.

Costco is still limiting customers to three meat items per member in response to the country’s current meat shortage.

Restrictions are also being imposed on returned items, which high-demand products such as toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

Reusable bags for transporting purchases will be allowed in stores unless there are local restrictions in place.

Costco members who wish to shop in-store have been required to wear a face mask or cover since early May. The only exceptions are for children under the age of two or people who have a medical condition that prohibits them from covering their faces.

Free samples are still not being offered, though food courts are currently open for carryout orders. The food court will not be open during the first shopping hour that is reserved for senior citizens and other at-risk individuals.

Since May 4, Costco stores and gas stations returned to regular operating hours. Most stores open at 9 a.m., but hours may vary depending on location.

Priority access will continue to be offered to health care workers and first responders with an exception to Massachusetts, where the Boards of Health have banned these essential employees from entering during Senior Shopping Hours.