Costco's alcoholic freeze pops are back

Costco is bringing back a childhood favorite albeit for adults only: alcohol-filled freeze pops.

Slim Chiller's "Skinny Freezer" pops, with 100 calories and 8 percent alcohol, are available at the membership-only warehouse, according to Slim Chiller's website.

The first to spot the return of the adult treat was the Costco Connoisseur, an Instagram account with over 30,000 followers.

According to the post, the company's latest "Wine Freezer" pops officially hit select stores. The account claims the treat is available at Costco locations in Oregon, Texas and Virginia with prices varying per warehouse.

The pops were created to suit adults looking for a refreshing treat "while also "attempting to keep the pounds off," the company explains.

The company's low-calorie wine treat comes in a variety of flavors from orangeberry mimosa, blackberry pomegranate sangrini, strawberry grapefruit rossini and peach mango bellini.

The company also offers a medley of Martini flavors made with premium 8-times distilled, charcoal filtered Vodka, which were also previously sold at the wholesale club. The flavors mimic drinks including a lemon drop, cosmopolitan and appletini.

And just like in previous years, once frozen treat reappeared on freezer shelves, Costco members were quick to take notice.

"I was considering going Keto, but Costco Vodka Popsicles are back in stock," another Twitter user wrote in 2018.

The company has a locator to help find their treats in other Costco freezers across the country. The pops can also be purchased online.

