Amid coronavirus-caused shortage, Anheuser-Busch to make hand sanitizer

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Anheuser-Busch is about to be serving up a different type of alcohol-based product.

Continue Reading Below

The company confirmed in a statement to FOX Business on Monday that it will begin producing hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to areas hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a first step, we are using our supply and logistics network to produce and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer to our internal teams and, with the help and direction of the American Red Cross, to the communities where it’s needed most,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are in this together and there is more to come.”

BEZOS, MUSK, OTHER TECH TITANS JOIN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

The coronavirus crisis has resulted in a shortage of numerous household supplies – including hand sanitizer, as individuals ramp up their hygiene efforts to keep themselves and those around them healthy. Keeping hands clean is one of the top ways the experts at the CDC have recommended preventing the spread of the illness.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 41.92 +1.62 +4.02%

While experts say hand sanitizer is definitely helpful in promoting health – their top recommendation is washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

MNUCHIN 'VERY HOPEFUL' US CAN BEAT CORONAVIRUS IN 10-12 WEEKS

Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only private company jumping in to help the U.S. battle the coronavirus crisis. President Trump mentioned in a tweet on Monday that automakers Ford, General Motors and Tesla have all been given the green light to begin producing ventilators – which are in short supply at hospitals.

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 41,160 confirmed cases in the U.S. and around 485 fatalities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE