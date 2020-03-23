Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Mnuchin 'very hopeful' US can beat coronavirus in 10-12 weeks

Senate Democrats blocked efforts to advance a $1 trillion-plus stimulus package on Sunday

By FOXBusiness
close
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses steps the White House is taking to satisfy economic discomfort amid coronavirus.video

Mnuchin: Working to get small businesses money fast

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses steps the White House is taking to satisfy economic discomfort amid coronavirus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Mornings with Maria" he is "very hopeful" that the U.S. can beat coronavirus within 10 to 12 weeks after Senate Democrats blocked efforts to pass a $1 trillion-plus stimulus package on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

"I'm very hopeful that we're going to kill this virus in that time period if not shorter," Mnuchin said. "I spoke to the president last night, he's very pleased with medical professionals and the movement, some of these new drugs, so this legislation prepares us for the 10 to 12 week period, but I hope we don't need to last that long."

MNUCHIN: TRUMP ADMIN DETERMINED TO SUPPORT AMERICAN BUSINESSES, WORKERS

"If this lasts longer, we'll go back to Congress," he continued. "We are determined to support American business and American workers. This is no fault of their own."

Mnuchin on Capitol Hill March 16. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Mnuchin is pushing for direct deposits of approximately $3,000 for the average family of four as "bridge payments" as well as loans to keep small businesses afloat.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE