Mnuchin 'very hopeful' US can beat coronavirus in 10-12 weeks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Mornings with Maria" he is "very hopeful" that the U.S. can beat coronavirus within 10 to 12 weeks after Senate Democrats blocked efforts to pass a $1 trillion-plus stimulus package on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

"I'm very hopeful that we're going to kill this virus in that time period if not shorter," Mnuchin said. "I spoke to the president last night, he's very pleased with medical professionals and the movement, some of these new drugs, so this legislation prepares us for the 10 to 12 week period, but I hope we don't need to last that long."

MNUCHIN: TRUMP ADMIN DETERMINED TO SUPPORT AMERICAN BUSINESSES, WORKERS

"If this lasts longer, we'll go back to Congress," he continued. "We are determined to support American business and American workers. This is no fault of their own."

Mnuchin is pushing for direct deposits of approximately $3,000 for the average family of four as "bridge payments" as well as loans to keep small businesses afloat.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE