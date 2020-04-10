Coronavirus pandemic prompts Steak 'n Shake to offer ‘free fries for all’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

French fries are now free at fast-food chain Steak 'n Shake.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, the brand announced in a statement that it will offer the free food for Americans on and off the front lines of the fight.

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all,” Chief Executive Officer Sardar Biglari wrote.

The initiative, dubbed “We're All Essential,” expands on a deal it previously set in place for essential workers. Patrons who order via the drive-thru can opt in for a free order of fries.

SUBWAY TO SELL GROCERIES DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In addition to the fries, Steak 'n Shake also introduced its “Family 4 Pack Meal Deal,” which includes four Double 'n Cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four drinks for $19.99. That’s along with the “Half-Price Happy Hour,” offering half-priced milkshakes and drinks.

CORONAVIRUS BOOSTS FOOD DELIVERY SALES IN SUBURBS

Other restaurants have also committed to helping their communities. Taco Bell last week said it would give away at least a million Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos via the drive-thrus of participating locations. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Chop House in New York committed to serving free meals every night to health care workers in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

While restaurants across the United States have been forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some remain operational as delivery- or takeout-only venues. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying 6 feet away from others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS