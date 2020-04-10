Subway to sell groceries during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As supermarket chains across the United States struggle to meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are now doubling as grocery stores.

Subway, the sandwich shop chain, is one of them.

The company recently announced an initiative called “Subway Grocery,” which will be available at more than 200 of its stores throughout California, Connecticut, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. Shoppers will be able to buy bread, meat, cheese and vegetables -- and chips and cookies.

Many of the items line up with normal market prices, according to Food Business News. A 12-inch loaf of bread costs $1.50 and a 16-ounce bag of spinach is $3.50.

“Need groceries? Forget those Insta-Fresh options with time slots DAYS away,” a Subway Grocery Facebook post read. “To support our communities and employees, Subway's got a new grocery menu ready for contact-free curbside pickup or delivery in just hours.”

Other restaurant chains, like Panera and Potbelly, are selling groceries, too. And other quick-service restaurants have also committed to helping their communities.Last week, Taco Bell said it would give away at least a million Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at the drive-thrus of participating locations. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Chop House in New York committed to serving free meals to local health care workers.

Because restaurants throughout the United States have been forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some remain operational as delivery- or takeout-only venues. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying 6 feet away from others.

