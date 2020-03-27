Coronavirus fight inspires NYC restaurant to serve free meals to hospital workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Doctors and other health professionals fighting the coronavirus in New York are getting some help in the form of food.

That’s thanks to Manhattan’s Brooklyn Chop House, which in the wake of the pandemic is serving free meals every night to health care workers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“These are the heroes. They are on the front lines,” owner Stratis Morfogen told FOX Business, adding that a recent trip to his own doctor's office before the outbreak cemented that belief.

AMID CORONAVIRUS, N.J. PIZZERIA OWNER BORROWS $50K TO PAY STAFF

“I went for a checkup and saw how hard everyone was working,” he said. “I thought, ‘Everybody should do something. Let’s make this into a purpose. Let’s change the world a little bit.’”

As the pandemic continued to spread, Morfogen, along with co-owners Robert Cummins and David Thomas, had a chance to do that. And New York needs all the help it can get.

CHIPOTLE JOINS STARBUCKS, AMAZON WITH CORONAVIRUS PAY BUMP

Of the 98,000 nationwide COVID-19 cases, a whopping 44,600 are in the state, including more than 25,300 in the Big Apple itself, which has become the country’s epicenter for the virus.

Hospitals across the city are battling for crucial supplies like ventilators and medical masks, so Morfogen and his team figured they could at least check food off the list. Their menu includes dishes from chicken satay to crispy beef as well as a carousel of fresh vegetables and rice.

Image 1 of 3

Since last week, the restaurant has been bringing 40 dinners to the hospital at 6:30 p.m., according to a report in the New York Post, and the response has been good all around.

“Everyone down the line, everyone just feels better,” Morfogen told the Post. “It feels great to help and to see the staff is invigorated, everyone feels better, with smiles on their faces.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

At least another 35 hospitals have reached out to Morfogen for help and the team is now serving seven in total, including Lenox Hill Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital. After word got out about the restaurant’s goodwill, vendors have also donated food, water and other items.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS