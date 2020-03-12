Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Despite coronavirus worries, Golden Corral, other major buffet chains remain open

HomeTown, Old Country and Ryan's buffet chains are also taking new safety precautions

By FOXBusiness
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., discusses the Trump administration’s plans for economic stimulus during the coronavirus outbreak. video

How coronavirus is impacting small businesses: Congressman and business owner

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., discusses the Trump administration’s plans for economic stimulus during the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Vegas buffet-goers may see fewer options in the near future, major family-style buffet restaurants across the country will remain open.

Golden Corral, HomeTown, Old Country and Ryan's buffet chains are taking new safety precautions rather than closing up shop amid widespread fears over the sweeping novel coronavirus, now declared a global pandemic, according to reports.

Buffet-goers typically pay a flat fee and are privy to unlimited portions of which they serve themselves, exposing others to germs.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK A PANDEMIC, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION DECLARES

Representatives for Golden Corral told FOX Business that in addition to providing multiple sanitizer stations throughout its restaurants, the company also reinforced "stringent handwashing procedures for co-workers." Employees are asked to wash their hands a minimum of every 20 minutes or between tasks.

People group catering buffet food indoor in luxury restaurant with meat colorful fruits and vegetables.

The company is also sanitizing areas frequently touched by diners every half-hour as well as "frequently" replacing the serving utensils.

"We are strictly adhering to our policy of not allowing employees to work if they show or report any signs of illness. We will offer paid leave to co-workers at company-owned restaurants should they be quarantined due to the coronavirus," Golden Corral Corporation told FOX Business on Thursday. "We will continue to monitor and respond to new information and guidelines as they become available."

CORONAVIRUS FORCES MGM'S BELLAGIO, OTHER LAS VEGAS BUFFETS TO CLOSE

Likewise, HomeTown, Old Country and Ryan's buffet chains, which are owned and operated by Ovation Brands, implemented similar policies regarding cleaning and sanitization, TMZ reported.

A representative for Ovation Brands told the outlet the company is not panicking yet due to the fact that most of their customers are from the United States and not overseas.

Ovation Brands did not immediately return FOX  Business' request for comment.

By contrast, MGM Resorts International announced previously it will close the all-you-can-eat restaurants starting and re-evaluate the closure every week. MGM said the decision to close buffets was made out of an abundance of caution and was not recommended by any health officials. Buffets will be closed at seven properties: Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

