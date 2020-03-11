Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, World Health Organization declares

WHO hasn't declared a pandemic since the 2009 outbreak of H1N1

By FOXBusiness
Radiologist Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses how to protect yourself from coronavirus and gives her reasons as to why the mass purchasing of surgical masks is actually a bad thing. video

Average person should not wear face mask to prevent coronavirus, doctor says

Radiologist Dr. Nicole Saphier discusses how to protect yourself from coronavirus and gives her reasons as to why the mass purchasing of surgical masks is actually a bad thing.

The World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

WHO hasn't declared a pandemic since the 2009 outbreak of H1N1.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PANDEMIC AND EPIDEMIC?

The declaration means that countries could implement "higher-level, emergency-grade response plans at state and local levels," according to WHO.

The declaration comes as more than 118,000 cases of the virus have been reported around the world. That includes more than 1,000 cases in the U.S.

The global death count was 4,290 as of Wednesday.

