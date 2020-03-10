Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus forces MGM's Bellagio, other Las Vegas buffets to close

ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur buffets will be closed

MGM Resorts, a Las Vegas-based resort chain, will temporarily close buffets at all nine of its properties — ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur — due to the swift spread of coronavirus. It will go into effect on Sunday, March 15.

A resort spokesperson says the changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

"All employees will work with MGM’s Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions or questions during temporary buffet closure process," the company spokesperson said.

MGM Resorts has properties in Las Vegas, Detroit, Mississippi, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Nevada has four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

