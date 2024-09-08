Egg brand recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens dozens of consumers in nine states: CDC

A farm is recalling two entire brands of eggs after dozens of consumers across the U.S. became sick with salmonella.

Milo's Poultry Farms LLC, which is based in Bonduel, Wisconsin, has begun recalling all eggs branded "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" over a salmonella outbreak. The recall was announced on Friday.

Salmonella causes vomiting, dehydration and fever, and can be deadly to children and senior citizens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 65 consumers have become sick and 24 have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The recall includes all cartons labeled "Milo’s Poultry Farms" and "Tony’s Fresh Market" with all expiration dates. All eggs bought from Milo's Poultry Farms LLC for retail food service distribution are also recalled.

The eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois, though the outbreak has impacted nine states in total. The states include Virginia, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah and California.

"The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria," a press release by the FDA read.

"FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation."

The CDC encourages consumers to throw away or return any eggs sold under the affected brands. Anyone who purchased the eggs is also asked to clean items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs.

According to Milo's Poultry Farms' website, the company is an Amish family-run business that has paused operations amid the recall.

"Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. has ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment," the FDA's website reads.

Consumers with any concerns or questions are encouraged to call Milo's Poultry Farms at (715) 758-6709. FOX Business reached out to Milo's Poultry Farms for additional comment, but did not hear back.