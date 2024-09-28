Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Odd News
Published

Airline passenger reportedly falls ill after eating cockroach-filled omelet

Air India told FOX Business that they were 'concerned' about the incident

close
An Air India passenger recorded his experience in the airline's first-class cabin and exposed the unclean conditions he encountered. The footage shows dirt around his seat and ripped furnishings. (Credit: Anip Patel / @mondayswithmohan via TMX) video

Disgruntled Air India passenger exposes airline's filthy first-class cabin in viral video

An Air India passenger recorded his experience in the airline's first-class cabin and exposed the unclean conditions he encountered. The footage shows dirt around his seat and ripped furnishings. (Credit: Anip Patel / @mondayswithmohan via TMX)

A traveler recently called out Air India after she reportedly found a cockroach in her in-flight meal earlier this month.

Suyesha Savant, who flew from Delhi to New York on Sept. 17, wrote about her unpleasant experience on X earlier this week. 

"Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the @airindia flight from Delhi to New York," the mother wrote in the post on Friday. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this."

"Suffered from food poisoning as a result," she added. In the post, Savant shared pictures that appear to show a dead cockroach laying in an omelet.

JEWISH EMPLOYEE SUES DELTA AIR LINES OVER HAM SANDWICH INCIDENT

Split image of passenger eating, stock cockroach

An Air India customer reported that she found a cockroach in her in-flight meal. (iStock / iStock)

The mother, who works as a journalist in India, also shared a video that she recorded on the flight where she discussed the filth she encountered on the plane.

"Even the pouches of this seat were not clean and it had waste bottles lying in it, and when I alerted the staff about it, they said it was a mistake," the passenger said.

THESE US AIRPORTS RANK HIGHEST FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

"But how many mistakes?" Savant added.

Air India plane in sky

An Air India Airbus A350-900 at London Heathrow Airport LHR in the United Kingdom. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An Air India spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that they were aware of the incident. The employee added that the airline "works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs [standard operating procedures] and multiple checks to ensure quality of meals served to our guests."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further," the spokesman added. "We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in [the] future."

The social media post came as Air India faces scrutiny over the unclean conditions of its planes. Last week, a passenger named Anip Patel documented his experience flying first-class from Chicago to Delhi, calling it the "worst first-class cabin I've ever been on."

Split image of dirty chair, dirt-covered leather

An Air India customer recorded his disappointing experience on a first-class flight last week. (Anip Patel / @mondayswithmohan via TMX / Fox News)

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.

Patel's video, which garnered millions of views on TikTok, shows a first-class cabin filled with hair, ripped furnishings and dirt-covered crevices. The passenger also said that his headphones came tangled and covered in mildew.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours," the Chicago resident said. "Everything was broken. They literally put tape on the wall to tape that stuff down.

"It was a nightmare. I was robbed on this flight."