Airline passenger reportedly falls ill after eating cockroach-filled omelet

A traveler recently called out Air India after she reportedly found a cockroach in her in-flight meal earlier this month.

Suyesha Savant, who flew from Delhi to New York on Sept. 17, wrote about her unpleasant experience on X earlier this week.

"Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the @airindia flight from Delhi to New York," the mother wrote in the post on Friday. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this."

"Suffered from food poisoning as a result," she added. In the post, Savant shared pictures that appear to show a dead cockroach laying in an omelet.

The mother, who works as a journalist in India, also shared a video that she recorded on the flight where she discussed the filth she encountered on the plane.

"Even the pouches of this seat were not clean and it had waste bottles lying in it, and when I alerted the staff about it, they said it was a mistake," the passenger said.

"But how many mistakes?" Savant added.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that they were aware of the incident. The employee added that the airline "works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs [standard operating procedures] and multiple checks to ensure quality of meals served to our guests."

"We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further," the spokesman added. "We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in [the] future."

The social media post came as Air India faces scrutiny over the unclean conditions of its planes. Last week, a passenger named Anip Patel documented his experience flying first-class from Chicago to Delhi, calling it the "worst first-class cabin I've ever been on."

Patel's video, which garnered millions of views on TikTok, shows a first-class cabin filled with hair, ripped furnishings and dirt-covered crevices. The passenger also said that his headphones came tangled and covered in mildew.

"The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours," the Chicago resident said. "Everything was broken. They literally put tape on the wall to tape that stuff down.

"It was a nightmare. I was robbed on this flight."